A Christmas Message from The Mayor of Neston

Published: 21st December 2023 22:05

Neston Town Councillor Steve Wastell, Mayor of Neston, shares her Christmas message with readers.

As we come to the end of another successful year for Neston Town Council it is time to look back on the past and look forward to the future.

During the summer months we were fortunate that we had glorious sunny weather for the many events that were sponsored by the Town Council; Ladies Club Day, Neston Summer Fair, and West Vale Park Fun Day were all a great success.

On Saturday 25th November I attended the Christmas lights switch on, and I was very pleased and proud to receive the certificate from Neston Fairtrade Group to show that Neston continues to be a Fairtrade Town. I helped Santa to switch on the lights and I think everyone was impressed with the display. This event is made possible by funding from Neston Town Council and the hard work of the volunteers.

Neston's Friday Festive Market will be on 22nd December at the normal market times of 8am to 2pm and I hope you will all come along and enjoy the festive fun.

On behalf of Neston Town Council I would like to wish you all a happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.