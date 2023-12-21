  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
A Christmas Message from Neston & District Churches Together

Published: 21st December 2023 22:11

Please find here Christmas messages from Neston & District Churches Together, and Reverend Kevin Crinks.

Father Kevin Crinks, Reverend at St Mary and St Helen Parish Church in Neston, writes: "On behalf of everyone at the Parish Church of St. Mary & St. Helen, St Michael's Little Neston and St. Thomas' Parkgate, I wish you a very happy and peaceful Christmas and a joyful 2024!"

Reverend Kevin Crinks

On behalf of NDCT, Chairperson Mark Branch, has drafted the following message for the community.

It was lovely to see so many of you at "Carols in the Square" last Saturday and thank you for joining in the singing. As we hurdle towards Christmas it is easy to forget to stop a moment and celebrate the birth of Jesus. We warmly welcome one and all to come along a Christmas Service: we have services for children, families and calmer, quieter services as well. For more details please see article Christmas 2023 Church Services in the CH64 Area. Many of our churches have online streaming of services, please lookup the Church websites for more details.

On behalf of Neston & District Churches Together, I would like to wish you all a happy, peaceful, and joyous Christmas and best wishes for 2024.

 

 

 

 

