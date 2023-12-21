A Christmas Message from Justin Madders MP

Published: 21st December 2023 21:48

Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, shares his Christmas message with readers.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography. MP Justin Madders pictured at the popular Friday Neston Market on 16 December 2022.

IN PREPARING to write my Christmas and New Year message to my constituents I spent time looking back at what I had said to residents 12 months ago.

I felt the need to comment on "the vicious onslaught on the good people of Ukraine and the associated devastating consequences on Europe". A year later, we sadly still have the same conflict but Ukraine would appear to be making remarkable progress in combatting the might of the Russian onslaught and, excitingly, preliminary discussions have begun on Ukraine joining the European Union. That would be true progress.

On the downside, however, there are clear signs that some international politicians are tiring of handing over billions of dollars and pounds to help finance the Ukrainian military operation. That is a worry and we cannot afford to let Ukraine down now.

Then in my 2022 message I referred to the effect on our nation and the world as we emerged from the pandemic. Twelve months on, we are in the early stages of the COVID-19 inquiry being led by Baroness Heather Hallett and already we have learned - admittedly with the benefit of hindsight - about all the mistakes that were made by ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Government ministers and how it is almost certain that lives were lost needlessly.

Of course, no-one could have anticipated the effect in the last quarter of the year of the war in Gaza between Hamas and Israel. More than 1,200 people were killed on October 7 in a terror attack by Hamas at a music event at an Israeli kibbutz, since which at least 18,000 people have been killed in Gaza including at least 7,700 children. Many of my constituents have written to me to indicate their horror about all the fatalities that have taken place on mainly Palestinian ground.

My long-standing view is that there has to be a two-State solution to all the atrocities that have occurred in that part of the Middle East over decades.

When I take a look at the bundles of correspondence I have written to and on behalf of my constituents, one of the worst aspects of relating to events during 2023 is the realisation that so much of our public service structure appears to be broken despite, in many instances, the best efforts of staff members working for those services.

As we prepare for another busy year I thank all the staff of my constituency office who at the last count had handled over 55,000 emails this year, plus the many phone calls and letters helping constituents with individual issues.

With my eye on 2024, I look forward to the day when the date of the next General Election is set. When that election takes place, I will be sorry to say goodbye to constituents who will find themselves placed in either the new Chester North and Neston constituency or the new Runcorn and Helsby seat.

For my part, I am looking to serve the interests of the new Ellesmere Port and Bromborough constituency to the best of my ability.

There are many challenges people face in life, but we have so many brilliant people in this constituency who give their time, their expertise and their support in a whole series of ways that make life that little bit easier for many. It has been a real pleasure to meet so many of those people over the last twelve months who all add something to make where we live special.

So, I say thank you to all those NHS staff, teachers, carers, public servants, armed forces personnel & veterans, faith groups, charities and volunteers and all those who contribute to our society, with a special thought for those who work over the holidays.

Finally, please allow me this opportunity to wish you and your family a very happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year

I wish you all a very happy Christmas and a much more prosperous New Year.

