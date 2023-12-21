  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
A Christmas Message from Councillor Louise Gittins

Published: 21st December 2023 21:46

Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Member for Little Neston, shares her Christmas message with readers.

Cllr Louise Gittins

Happy Christmas Neston. I'm sure we are the only area in the country that brings Santa by traction engine to switch on our Christmas lights. What a fantastic event it was, and so many coming out to enjoy the indoor and outdoor stages. The lanterns stretched as far as I could see. I'd like to pass on a massive thanks to Paula, and the many volunteers, performers and schools working so hard to make the Neston Christmas Lights switch on so special.

What a year we've just had and I'm sure there are both highs and lows for everyone. But let's look at the highs including the lovely event in Parkgate in September marking the 50th anniversary of the Wirral Way, unveiling a magnificent Short-eared Owl installation at the Old Baths. Also, another massively successful Ladies Club Day event attracting large crowds and the sunshine. InterACT Youth Theatre presented ‘Reflections' in Stanney Fields Park (and then at Theatre Porto, Ellesmere Port). This was part of the Reflections project on the impact of COVID-19 on our communities.

As the temperature has dropped the network of Warm, Welcoming Spaces have returned this year in various venues across the borough, providing people with a place where they can go, for free, to stay warm, feel safe and connect with others in their community. Neston Library is part of the scheme plus many churches and community venues have also opened their doors as part of the initiative and more venues are joining regularly. Please don't be cold this winter.

Our Christmas ecard focuses on the Council's Reablement team and how it helps people regain their independence, so they can continue enjoying life. The team provides short-term support for people for up to six weeks following a period of illness, including help with daily tasks like getting in and out of bed, changing, making food and more.

I'd like to wish everyone a very happy Christmas and share the card with you all - see this link to YouTube.


 
 
