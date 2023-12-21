A Christmas Message from Neston Community Youth Centre

Published: 21st December 2023 21:46

NCYC Chief Executive Rachael Furey, wrote this Christmas message for the community.

The NCYC team and volunteers at a 2023 Neston Flicks showing, at Neston Civic Hall. On Friday, 8 December on the centre's website nestoncyc.charity, Chief Executive Rachael Furey, wrote:

As we approach the festive season, all of us at Neston Community Youth Centre (NCYC) would like to wish you a Merry Christmas! The recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) not only allowed us to reflect on the incredible year behind us but also provided an opportunity for me, as the Chief Executive of NCYC, to express my heartfelt thanks to each and every person who has supported us.

Representing NCYC and witnessing the impactful work that we've accomplished together is an honour. You can view the slideshow which was presented during the AGM below. It offers a glimpse into the remarkable efforts and achievements of NCYC which wouldn't be possible without the support of our community. I want to thank our wonderful community, volunteers, supporters, dedicated staff and Trustees for their unwavering support.

As the year draws to a close, we want to take this moment to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and express our sincere appreciation for being a part of the NCYC family. Your commitment and contributions have been instrumental in making a positive difference in the lives of many.

In the spirit of the festive season, NCYC will be taking a short break to celebrate with loved ones. Our doors will be closed from Friday 22nd December 2023 and we will reopen on Tuesday 2nd January 2024. During this period, the community centre will remain open for Job Centre appointments only.

Additionally, we understand the importance of supporting those in need, especially during the holiday season. Therefore the community centre will be open on Thursday 28th December, from 10am-12pm for Foodbank.

We encourage everyone to embrace the spirit of Christmas by spreading kindness and joy. Whether its through volunteering, supporting local initiatives, or simply spending quality time with loved ones, every small act contributes to creating a positive impact.

As we look forward to a new year, let us continue to work together, fostering a sense of community and making a lasting difference. From all of us at NCYC, we wish you a joyous and festive holiday season. Thank you for being an integral part of our journey, and we look forward to creating more positive memories together in the coming year.

Merry Christmas!

