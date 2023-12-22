Neston High's Amber Donaghy Ends 2023 a British Judo Champion

Published: 22nd December 2023 21:51

We love sharing news about CH64 successes and welcome the opportunity to celebrate our young people.



Mark Donaghy, Amber's father, got in touch to shine a light on Amber's achievements in 2023.

He told us all about his 13-year-old champion Judo player daughter, who has had an extraordinary year in the sport.

In September, Amber won the English title in London, before claiming the Welsh title, in Cardiff, in October.

At the end of November, she travelled to Sheffield to compete in the British Championships, where she won all four of her fights, and became British Champion.

Amber, from Parkgate, is a student at Neston High School. Her dad, Mark, told us: "She started Judo when she was 5yo when her (now) sensei came into Amber's primary school to showcase the sport, she was hooked from that moment!

"She trains at Wirral Judo Club 3 nights a week and travels to the British Judo centre of excellence in Walsall, where she trains with senior GB squad members and coaches as part of the England talent development programme.

"She supplements this technical training with strength and conditioning at Brio leisure centre."

Massive congratulations to you, Amber Donaghy.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.