Six Police Officers Assaulted in Neston as the Christmas Period Began

Published: 30th December 2023 16:27

Police officers were assaulted while out protecting the people of Neston on the last Friday before Christmas.

Over Christmas, a total of eleven people were arrested after more than twenty officers were assaulted, in Cheshire. While they were out protecting local people and responding to emergencies across the county, these officers were bitten, punched, kicked, and spat at.

Between Friday 22 December and Tuesday 26 December, twenty three police officers were assaulted in Cheshire. The incidents began at around 2.30pm on Friday 22 December, when six officers were assaulted while dealing with reports of a man who was damaging vehicles in the Neston area. During the attack one officer was bitten on the face and punched, while another five were kicked, punched, and spat at.

The next morning, at 12.25am on Saturday 23 December, an officer in Chester was headbutted after stopping a vehicle on Grosvenor Court. On Christmas Eve four officers suffered various injuries after being kicked, punched and bitten while arresting a man at 5.40am in Warrington in connection to an assault in the town centre. Meanwhile three officers were assaulted in three separate incidents on Christmas day itself including being kicked, pushed, spat at and racially abused.

Other officer assaults over the festive period included several reports of officers being spat at, along with multiple reports of officers being pushed, punched, and kicked.

Chief Superintendent Alison Ross said: "While the vast majority of residents in Cheshire were able to spend the festive period celebrating with their family and friends, many police officers and staff were forgoing festive family time to work day and night to protect the public and put criminals behind bars.

"It is an expectation of policing that our staff work unsociable hours which we do to protect the public. However, Christmas is supposed to be the time of goodwill to all, so what they do not expect when they give up precious time with their partners, family and friends is that they would instead spend their time being kicked, punched, bitten and headbutted.

"The impact of these assaults should not be underestimated - not only does this have an effect on the officers physical and mental wellbeing, it also potentially takes an officer off the streets for a period of time putting added pressure on other officers."

Eleven people have been arrested in relation to the incidents which took place over the festive period, and where appropriate, officers will be taking robust action against all those involved.

Chief Superintendent Ross added: "The majority of police assaults which occurred over Christmas were related to alcohol or drugs, so as we approach the new year weekend, we're urging people to think twice.

"Our officers will once again be out in force protecting our communities throughout the weekend, and while we don't want to spoil the fun, we're asking people to behave appropriately, otherwise when the clock strikes midnight you might end up celebrating in one of our cells."

