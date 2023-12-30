Shop4Neston Pumps Thousands Back Into the Community in 2023

Published: 30th December 2023 17:37

Neston's only community shop has distributed £22,000 back into the Neston community.

The Shop4Neston shop on Liverpool Road in Neston, exists as a Community Interest Company, with monies made being pumped back in to the local community effort. It is "Neston's only community shop that donates all proceeds to local projects, schemes, and initiatives to help make Neston a better place."

Image taken from Shop4Neston Facebook post 30 December 2023.. At the end of 2022, Shop4Neston distributed a massive £20,000 back in to the Neston community, and now at the end of 2023, an even bigger amount of £22,000 has been awarded among the following groups:

Neston Community Youth Centre - £5,000

Neston Players - £5,000

Neston Nomads FC - £3,000

Ness Hedgehog Rescue - £3,000

Friends of Lees Lane Ponds - £1,000

Little Actors Theatre - £1,000

In addition, several groups were given £500 each: Dee Sea Scouts; Neston Swimming Club; Neston Flower Society, West Vale Park Zip Wire, Neston Primary School PTA, St. Winefreds Primary School PTA, The Teapot Cafe, Neston Cyber Centre



On social media, Shop4Neston, said: "Thank You Neston! You helped us raise £22,000 in 2023! The whole community is fantastic!"

The groups were selected by customers making nominations and pledging votes, on visiting the shop.

The inspirational Shop4Neston continues to thrive and our thanks go to Director, Kris Macfarlane, for steering this wonderful cause. 2023 has been another successful year at Shop4Neston.

