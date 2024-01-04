Have You Lost a Pair of Earbuds?

Published: 4th January 2024 20:01

A pair has been found and handed in to Neton Methodist Church for safe-keeping.

Just before the Neston Methodist Church Community Centre closed for the Christmas break, a pair of earbuds in a box was handed in for safe-keeping

They were found outside the Methodist Church in Park Street, and they remain unclaimed.

Lost property graphic courtesy of Twinkl teacher resources. If you are the owner, please call in on Thursday or Friday mornings or on Sunday before or after the 10.45 - 11.45 am service and ask to speak to the Secretary to the Church Council, Anne Kitchener.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.