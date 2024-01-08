Eighteen Guests Dined Together on Christmas Day Looked After at The Neston Club

Author: Louise Irvine Published: 8th January 2024 19:58

Neston Resident, Louise Irvine, got in touch to tell us all about the fabulous Community Christmas Dinner 2023.



Our Community Christmas Dinner was hosted by the Neston Club in Parkgate on Christmas Day, We had eighteen guests and sent out two dinners to guests who were unable to attend.

It was a fabulous event, the dinner was expertly cooked by Maggie Brown from Top That cakes and Catering, who also made a beautiful Christmas Cake. Our guests were looked after by a host of volunteers who had made sure that all needs were catered for. We even set up a play corner for the young children attending with a playhouse, toys and colouring pens.

Daniel Wakefield lead the whole group with some Christmas Carols, our Mayor Steve Wastell came and joined in with us. Reverend Maureen said a blessing and everyone tucked into delicious meal. Afterwards there were a few games hosted by Andy, gifts and goody bags were handed out and then our guests were chauffeured home thanks to Pat, Bob and Guy from the community transport team. I think it's safe to say that the whole event was a success, friends got together and new friendships made. Everybody went home happy and smiling.

We have so many people to thanks for their help, Maggie our chef, the Neston Club, Neston Community Transport, Nicks Meats for donating the turkey crowns, Oliver from Iceland, Philippa from Dovecote Nurseries for table centre pieces, Sainsbury's Neston for donations the vegetables, Neston Primary School for wonderful table decorations and Christine from Bluebells cafe. We also had many individual donations from Debbie, Jackie, Cheryl, Michael, Rosie and NCYC. We had a wonderful band of volunteers both on Christmas Eve and on the day. without them this event would not happen.Jo, Chris, Ryan, Amy, Si, Alex, Jan, Michael, Sue, Maria, Jim, Adam, Hannah, Jeff the doorman, Abi, Gabe and Andy.

This is truly a community lead event and the joy it brings on Christmas Day to those who would be on their own is priceless. We are also happy to say that we are paying it forward as we always do and will be making a donation to Charles Thompson's Mission of £91. Please remember your neighbours at Christmas and if you think they will be alone please get in touch and if you'd like to volunteer for Christmas 2024 then please do, you will be most welcome. on behalf of myself, Emily, Andy and Dave thank you to everybody from Neston Community Christmas Dinner. NestonCommunityChristmasDay@gmail.com

