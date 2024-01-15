Head off from Neston Library on a Weekly Wellbeing Walk

Published: 15th January 2024 17:25

Starting towards the end of January, the forty-five-minute walk will happen each Tuesday lunchtime.

The new Neston weekly Wellbeing Walk is launching this month as part of the Library Services Health & Wellbeing week. The walk starts from 1 pm on Tuesday, 23 January, and the meeting point is the entrance to Neston Library on Parkgate Road.

The circular walk is approximately 45 minutes starting and finishing at Neston Library, it includes a section of the Wirral Way, takes in views over the River Dee, as well as using local footpaths. There will be the opportunity for rest stops at Parkgate.

The walk is free, walkers need to wear suitable shoes and clothing for the activity and time of year. Hot drinks will be available after the walk courtesy of the Library's Warm Welcoming Spaces initiative.

Councillor Lisa Denson, Cabinet Member for A Fairer Future (Poverty, Public Health and Mental Health) said: "Wellbeing Walks are short social walks. Health walks are ideal for anyone wanting to improve their general health and wellbeing, meet new people as well as an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors on your doorstep.

"This new Neston walk is part of our successful partnership with the Ramblers - Wellbeing Walk Programme. Visit their website and join for free to access all the future walks."

For more information on this walk and others running across the borough, check the ramblers website.

Other walks taking place include Newton nature and natter (18 January), Helsby Wellbeing Walk (18 January), Countess of Chester Country Park (19 January), Malpas short walk (23 January), Ellesmere Port, Stanney Woods (6 February).

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.