Neston Probus Club Starts the New Year with New Members and Great Hopes for the Future

Published: 15th January 2024 21:04

Secretary Mike Bladon, provides an update on the Neston Probus club.



Mike, writes: "Our monthly Lunch Meetings, which are now held at the Woodcote Hotel have been a great success with excellent 3 course meals as standard."

The January menu consisted of:

Starter - Chicken Liver Pate, tomato chutney and sourdough toast

- Chicken Liver Pate, tomato chutney and sourdough toast Main - Slow cooked beef brisket, horseradish mash and honey glazed carrots

- Slow cooked beef brisket, horseradish mash and honey glazed carrots Dessert - Sticky toffee pudding with vanilla ice cream

- Sticky toffee pudding with vanilla ice cream Tea and coffee

Speaker/Presenter

Mike, continues: "Edward Hildich, presenting Victorian Neston, this was a fascinating presentation showing Neston and the surrounding areas in photographs and was well received."

The picture shows the Neston Collieries down by the marsh.

Mike, says: "We continue with our coffee mornings at Hadlow Road Station which have been a great success - these coffee mornings are in addition to our monthly lunch meetings and allow members to get together in a relaxed atmosphere and enjoy the chance to chat and catch up on other members news. The next coffee mornings are on 23rd January and the 27th February 2024 and is a great way to join the members to see what Probus is all about with no commitment.

"We will always welcome new members, either at our coffee morning or at our lunch meetings; so should you be interested in joining us". The conact email address for Neston Probus Club, is: nestonprobusclub@outlook.com, please reference 'FAO The Secretary' as the subject line.

