Local News Neston Library Invites You to Try Something New During Health and Wellbeing Week Published: 17th January 2024 21:21 Sample a wide range of wellness activities between Monday 22 to Sunday 28 January 2024. Cheshire West and Chester's libraries will once again be offering a wide range of free activities to help improve your mental and physical wellbeing during their Health and Wellbeing Week 2024. The Library Service is teaming up with a range of partners to provide something for everyone including: Brio Leisure, Cheshire Police, Cheshire West Communities Together, Citizens Advice, Employment Directions, End of Life Partnership, Fallen Angels, Healthbox, Healthwatch, Health Rangers, Koala North West, Open Eye Gallery, Platform for Life, Primary Care Cheshire, Radiate Arts, The Reader, the Council's Road Safety team and Starting Well. For the first time Neston Library will be holding a health and wellbeing marketplace with those partners, from 10am to 4pm, on Tuesday, 23 January. Tickets to bookable events are available at this link to the TicketSource website. Events planned during the week include walks, craft sessions, gentle chair exercises, local history talks, a Tai Chi taster and even a murder mystery event. Helen Neal, Rural Locality Librarian covering Neston Library has provided us with a timetable of events happening throughout the week: Monday 22 January 10 am to 12 pm: Craft group - our regular creative social group. All welcome.

2 pm to 3 pm: Digital device wellbeing - get advice and support on how to use your devices, from tablets to smartphones. Learn all about the amazing eResources that are available, for free, from your library. Tuesday 23 January 10 am to 11 am: Neston Singers will be providing uplifting music for all to enjoy and (hopefully) join in with. Between 10 am and 1 pm come and meet the following organisations: Little Actors Theatre - find out about all the amazing projects that Little Actors Theatre have planned for 2024 and how you can get involved.

Citizen's Advice - learn about the different ways to save energy and get advice about your home.

Health Ranger - find out about volunteering with the health rangers and learn about the benefits of being outdoors.

BAME Health inequalities officer - come and meet Zoe Arendse and learn about the amazing work that is being done by Cheshire and Warrington Race and Equality Council (CHAWREC).

Brio Leisure and Cheshire CCG - will be offering mini health checks and blood pressure readings.

At 10.30am there will be a crafting memories session led by End of Life Partnership (EOLP). Drop in, no need to book.

At 1 pm join the health rangers for a gentle 45 minute wellbeing walk around Neston, meeting outside the library. Fresh air and chat followed by refreshments on your return. Book by emailing healthranger@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk or phone 07872 464989. Between 1 pm and 4 pm come and meet the following organisations: End of Life Partnership - find out about how EOLP can support you and your family and the wonderful services that they offer.

Koala North West - will be promoting the Little lungs project which supports families with children aged 0-11 with respiratory conditions. Little lungs are a great support service offering a free confidential support, information, advice and guidance across Cheshire West. All the outreach workers offering family support have lived experience of respiratory conditions.

At 5.30 pm there will be the regular PCSO and councillors' surgery. Come along for support and advice on local issues. Wednesday 24 January 2.30 pm: An illustrated talk, "Time & Tide, it's a bore" - fascinating talk provided by Paul Hyde, about the Dee bore. A bore is a natural phenomenon that only occurs on certain rivers at certain times depending on the tides. Witnessing one can be a highly memorable and mindful experience, especially in terms of its sight and sound, as well as being near to water. Free, but booking is essential via the Ticketsource link above. Thursday 25 January 10.30 am: English conversation - relaxed, social group which aims to build confidence in speaking English as well as improving listening skills, through everyday conversations. Ideal for speakers of other languages. All welcome.

2 pm to 3 pm: Digital device wellbeing - get advice and support on how to use your devices, from tablets to smartphones. Learn all about the amazing eResources that are available, for free, from your library. At 7 pm: The Darkest Evening: A Murder Mystery by Ann Cleeves. Who stabbed Harriet Stanhope? Gather your team and join us for an evening of sleuthing and secrets. Written by bestselling Vera author Ann Cleeves, we invite you to a murder mystery evening where you will need all of your little grey cells to solve the crime. Brockburn House is a sprawling country house deep in the Northumberland countryside, where the family and local residents have gathered together for a party. The evening takes a shocking turn when Harriet Stanhope, lady of the manor, is found stabbed outside the kitchen door, and only one of the residents of the house could have done the deed. Listen to the suspects' statements, gather clues, and then point the finger. Good luck! Doors open at 6.30 pm. Bar and refreshments will be available. Booking is essential as places are limited. Book via the library or online at Ticketsource. Friday 26 January 11.15 am: Rhymetime and Bookstart storytime - regular rhyme time followed by a story and a simple craft with the Early Years Team.

Between 3 pm to 5 pm: LEGO club - creative fun for all the family. Drop in. Saturday 27 January 10.30 am: Therapy dog - come and meet Jem our library therapy dog. He's a great listener. Cheshire West and Chester Council's Cabinet Member for a Fairer Future, Councillor Lisa Denson said: "There really is something for everyone during Health and Wellbeing Week, find out what's on and try something new. "Don't forget, there will also be all our usual library activities including adult crafts, scrabble clubs, adult colouring, Knit and Natter sessions, family history support, wellbeing coffee mornings, reading groups, rhymetimes and storytimes." To find out about more about all the wellbeing events planned visit: Library events | Cheshire West and Chester Council The borough's libraries offer an extensive range of resources to help raise awareness about mental health whilst also providing access to information that will enable people to lead happier and healthier lives too. On the libraries website you will find sources of information and advice from a whole host of health organisations, and support for children, young people and adults. Mental health awareness and support | Cheshire West and Chester Council Councillor Denson added: "If you know someone who loves reading but can't get to the library tell them to contact us and ask about our Home Library Service. We work in conjunction with volunteers to deliver books, large print books and talking books to anyone who can't visit the library." All customers can access library services online and it is now possible to join online and use the digital resources straightaway, gaining free access to thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, eNewspapers and eResources. To sign up and get a library card number, just fill in the online form on the library catalogue: Cheshire Libraries Catalogue (koha-ptfs.co.uk) If you have a library card but are not sure of your PIN/password or need to renew your library card then email: libraries@cheshiresharedservices.gov.uk for help. Further events and activities will be added throughout January, so follow library social media accounts on Facebook, X and Instagram, to keep up-to-date: This winter visit your local library for a warm and friendly welcome. Warm, Welcoming Spaces are available during library opening times, providing a space for you to say warm and safe. Find out more and share the details with friends and neighbours: Welcoming spaces | Cheshire West and Chester Council