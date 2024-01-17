  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Theatre Company Hits Fundraising Target to Deliver Arts Festival

Published: 17th January 2024 22:00

Professionally-led Little Actors invites expressions of interest from local community groups. 

Samantha Giblin, Creative Director, says: "Professionally led Little Actors Theatre Company, based in Neston, is delighted to have hit its funding target with the Cheshire West Crowd. The planning will now begin for a theatre arts festival to be based in Neston Town Hall from 12th - 14th July 2024.

"At this stage we would welcome expressions of interest from local community groups who may like to create a piece of theatre and be involved in this celebration of creativity in the town."

Neston Theatre Company Hits Fundraising Target to Deliver Arts Festival

Little Actors can be contacted on 07385849864 or mail@littleactorstheatre.com.

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life Newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Archive | Have Your Say | Local Services | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies