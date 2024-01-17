Neston Theatre Company Hits Fundraising Target to Deliver Arts Festival

Published: 17th January 2024 22:00

Professionally-led Little Actors invites expressions of interest from local community groups.

Samantha Giblin, Creative Director, says: "Professionally led Little Actors Theatre Company, based in Neston, is delighted to have hit its funding target with the Cheshire West Crowd. The planning will now begin for a theatre arts festival to be based in Neston Town Hall from 12th - 14th July 2024.

"At this stage we would welcome expressions of interest from local community groups who may like to create a piece of theatre and be involved in this celebration of creativity in the town."

Little Actors can be contacted on 07385849864 or mail@littleactorstheatre.com.

