One Hundred and Fifty Years of Worship Celebrated at Neston Methodist Church
|Published: 17th January 2024 22:16
In 2024, Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre celebrates the anniversary of one hundred and fifty years of Christian Worship on its site.
Margaret Heibel, gives you a brief history:
- 1874 - A non denominational Mission Hall was built on the present site by Captain H J Ward.
- 1899 - Wesleyan Methodists bought the Mission Hall known as the Tin Chapel.
- 1908 - The foundation stone of today's building was laid.
- 1909 - On the 3rd February the building was dedicated and opened for worship.
- 1999 - The building was modernised in a partnership between the Methodist Church, Cheshire County Council and Age Concern to become the multi use Church and Community Centre we have today. Worship area with Friday Shoppers and Sunday services, Cyber Centre, Teapot, Age Matters CH64 Advice Centre, Welcome Cafe, Church Mice Toddler Group. Plus Keep Fit classes, Bridge Club and Hire of Hall.
- 2024 - As part of our anniversary celebrations we will be holding a thanksgiving weekend 8th-9th June. More details to follow.
