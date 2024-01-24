  • Bookmark this page

Neston Primary Foundation Stage Scores High in Early Years' Inspection

Published: 24th January 2024 20:37

The unit received top marks in a vast number of areas such as interactions, programme structure, language and literacy, and personal care.

Neston Primary School's Foundation stage recently underwent an Early Childhood Environmental Rating (ECERs) assessment by the local authority. Members of the Local Authority's Early Years team visited the setting to look at the provision, learning environment and relationships between staff and children.

Neston Primary Foundation Stage Scores High in Early Years' InspectionLearn!

Mrs Strand, Early Years lead at Neston Primary School, stated: "It was an intensive day of scrutiny however we were proud to be able to showcase the provision we have in place at Neston Primary School."

Neston Primary Foundation Stage Scores High in Early Years' InspectionWrite!

The school was awarded an amazing six out of a possible seven points (which were an average of the 35 observed aspects of provision). They received top marks in a vast number of areas such as interactions, programme structure, language and literacy and personal care.

Neston Primary Foundation Stage Scores High in Early Years' InspectionBalance!

Following the visit, Joanne Harvey from the EY team, commented: "Your high score was a clear testament to the hard work, passion and commitment from yourselves and your team."

Neston Primary Foundation Stage Scores High in Early Years' InspectionPlay!

Headteacher Mrs Elliott, said: " I am so proud of our foundation stage provision and the dedication of the whole team in ensuring we provide an outstanding start for our youngest children.

"Since opening in September 2022, the nursery unit has gone from strength to strength. They are full every afternoon but do have a few spaces on some mornings. The school can take children the term following their third birthday."

Neston Primary Foundation Stage Scores High in Early Years' InspectionBuild!

If you are interested in booking your child in to nursery from September 2024, please contact the school to arrange a personal tour. Open mornings will also be held later this term and during the Summer term. You can reach Mrs Elliott by email to head@nestonpri.cheshire.sch.uk, or by calling the school office on 0151 832 6251.

 Take a look today at Neston Primary School's website.

 

 

 

 

