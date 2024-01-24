West Vale Shed Burglarised and Two Motorbikes Stolen Last Weekend

During last weekend, offenders have accessed a back garden and stolen tools, plus two dirt bikes.

Before 4 am on Saturday, 13 January, unknown offenders have accessed the rear garden of a property on West Vale, in Neston, where a window to the garage has then been removed and entry has been forced into the garden sheds. Tools have been taken along with two dirt bikes.

The attached photographs show the stolen bikes: a child's size White/Red Honda CRF110 and an adult size Green/White Kawasaki KXF450.



Cheshire Police, say: "Following an investigation by attending officers, footage was located which shows two male offenders pushing the white and red Honda, minus its front wheel along West Vale, having entered from Thirlmere Road end...

"At this time the males did not appear to be carrying any tools, so it is possible there were more offenders or they have visited the property on more than one occasion...

"If you live or were within this area and have any information of relevance or cctv / ring doorbell / dashcam footage which could help identify the offender/s please in touch, quoting 24000066593 in any response."



This can be done by ringing 101 or via the Report It function on the Cheshire Police website.

