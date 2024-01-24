  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

West Vale Shed Burglarised and Two Motorbikes Stolen Last Weekend

Published: 24th January 2024 21:10

During last weekend, offenders have accessed a back garden and stolen tools, plus two dirt bikes.

Before 4 am on Saturday, 13 January, unknown offenders have accessed the rear garden of a property on West Vale, in Neston, where a window to the garage has then been removed and entry has been forced into the garden sheds. Tools have been taken along with two dirt bikes.

The attached photographs show the stolen bikes: a child's size White/Red Honda CRF110 and an adult size Green/White Kawasaki KXF450.

The attached photographs show the stolen bikes: a child's size White/Red Honda CRF110 and an adult size Green/White Kawasaki KXF450.

Cheshire Police, say: "Following an investigation by attending officers, footage was located which shows two male offenders pushing the white and red Honda, minus its front wheel along West Vale, having entered from Thirlmere Road end...

"At this time the males did not appear to be carrying any tools, so it is possible there were more offenders or they have visited the property on more than one occasion...

"If you live or were within this area and have any information of relevance or cctv / ring doorbell / dashcam footage which could help identify the offender/s please in touch, quoting 24000066593 in any response."

This can be done by ringing 101 or via the Report It function on the Cheshire Police website.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life Newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Archive | Have Your Say | Local Services | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies