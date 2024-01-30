  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Anti-Racism Initiative Proudly Launched by Neston High

Published: 30th January 2024 22:03

Neston High School is one of nine schools to commit to being part of the Tackling Racism Award Programme.

The staff and students at Neston High are proud to be one of only nine schools to have committed to being part of the Anthony Walker Foundation's Tackling Racism Award Programme.

Gemma Reid, Events and Digital Media Co-Ordinator, said: "This initiative is designed to reinforce our unwavering commitment to eradicating racism and hate crime, while fostering harmony through the power of education."

The chief executive of the Anthony Walker Foundation, says that: "... by equipping young individuals with the necessary knowledge and tools, we aim to not only address personal biases but also empower them to challenge discrimination within their own circles. Through this programme, we strive to nurture a generation of diverse champions who actively promote diversity and inclusivity in all aspects of life.Anti-Racism Initiative Proudly Launched by Neston HighPictured are Dr Gee Walker Mother of Anthony Walker, Jude Agis Anthony Walker Foundation School Award Manager, Ms Kirsty Cunningham Headteacher, Mrs Fiona Mannix Assistant Headteacher, Mr Kevin Mothersdale Chair of Trustees.

The Foundation has said: "On behalf of Dr. Gee Walker, myself and all at the Anthony Walker Foundation, I want to take this opportunity, to extend my thanks to the Neston High school students for the commitment, honesty and passion that they gave during Tuesday and Wednesday's training sessions! They are a credit to their families and their schools".

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life Newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Archive | Have Your Say | Local Services | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies