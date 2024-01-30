Anti-Racism Initiative Proudly Launched by Neston High

Published: 30th January 2024 22:03

Neston High School is one of nine schools to commit to being part of the Tackling Racism Award Programme.

The staff and students at Neston High are proud to be one of only nine schools to have committed to being part of the Anthony Walker Foundation's Tackling Racism Award Programme.

Gemma Reid, Events and Digital Media Co-Ordinator, said: "This initiative is designed to reinforce our unwavering commitment to eradicating racism and hate crime, while fostering harmony through the power of education."

The chief executive of the Anthony Walker Foundation, says that: "... by equipping young individuals with the necessary knowledge and tools, we aim to not only address personal biases but also empower them to challenge discrimination within their own circles. Through this programme, we strive to nurture a generation of diverse champions who actively promote diversity and inclusivity in all aspects of life. Pictured are Dr Gee Walker Mother of Anthony Walker, Jude Agis Anthony Walker Foundation School Award Manager, Ms Kirsty Cunningham Headteacher, Mrs Fiona Mannix Assistant Headteacher, Mr Kevin Mothersdale Chair of Trustees.

The Foundation has said: "On behalf of Dr. Gee Walker, myself and all at the Anthony Walker Foundation, I want to take this opportunity, to extend my thanks to the Neston High school students for the commitment, honesty and passion that they gave during Tuesday and Wednesday's training sessions! They are a credit to their families and their schools".

