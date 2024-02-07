Share Your Views on the Neston Library Service

Published: 7th February 2024 20:39

Residents are asked to voice their views on local library and museum services.

Cheshire West and Chester Council delivers libraries and museums services across the whole of the borough and is asking for residents' views on these services. Take the opportunity to share your thoughts regarding Neston Library, on Parkgate Road.

A consultation launched on Monday 5 February, and will run for eight weeks, asking for feedback on a number of proposals on how they could operate in the future.

The Council's Cabinet Member for a Fairer Future, Councillor Lisa Denson said: "Our libraries and museums services are open to all and are well used by communities every day.

"Our ambition is to offer modern, accessible, and sustainable libraries and museums services whose development is informed by the views of residents across the borough.

"To achieve this, we have developed some principles to guide how libraries and museums services are delivered in the future. We are also considering making some changes to the opening hours of libraries and museums to ensure consistency across the borough, and to ensure that each local area has access to library services throughout the week.

"We want to understand the views of service users, residents and stakeholders about these proposals. This feedback is important to us so that we make changes in the best way possible and continue to deliver responsive services that provide value for money."

The Council wants to maintain consistent access to libraries and museums at times residents want to use them and are proposing some changes to opening hours to enable this. The proposed changes have been designed using usage data and local knowledge to ensure that excellent services continue to be available to residents.

There are several ways people can take part and share your views:

Consultation documents and a survey are available online, on the CWAC website

A paper version of the consultation documents and survey will be available at all Cheshire West libraries and museums

There will also be informal public engagement sessions where members of the public can come and talk to the services about their proposals and share their views. The session at Neston Library will take place on Friday 1 March, from 9 am to 1 pm.

The libraries and museums services will then use the feedback to help shape the future museums and libraries service offer. A summary of the consultation findings will be published on the Council website in spring 2024 alongside an update on the outcome of any decisions taken and the next steps.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.