11 Feb 2024 - The Mayor's Annual Civic Service
|Published: 10th February 2024 18:28
The Mayor's Annual Civic Service
The Mayor of Neston, Councillor Steve Wastell
has pleasure in inviting you & your guest
to join him and local Councillors
at
The Mayor's Annual Civic Service
Conducted by the Reverend Father Kevin Crinks
at
St Mary & St Helen Parish Church in Neston.
Sunday 11 February
The service will commence at 2.30 pm.
Free parking is available in the Chester Road car park, a short walk from the church.
Postcode CH64 9PD.
St Mary and St Helen Parish Church
Neston
CH64 9TZ
Comments
