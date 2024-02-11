11 Feb 2024 - The Mayor's Annual Civic Service

Published: 10th February 2024 18:28

The Mayor's Annual Civic Service

The Mayor of Neston, Councillor Steve Wastell

has pleasure in inviting you & your guest

to join him and local Councillors

at

The Mayor's Annual Civic Service

Conducted by the Reverend Father Kevin Crinks

at

St Mary & St Helen Parish Church in Neston.

Sunday 11 February

The service will commence at 2.30 pm.

Free parking is available in the Chester Road car park, a short walk from the church.

Postcode CH64 9PD.

St Mary and St Helen Parish Church

Neston

CH64 9TZ

