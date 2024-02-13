Hundreds of Hours Volunteered and Dedicated to Bringing Neston Civic Hall Back to Life

Published: 13th February 2024

The community hall has been packed with helpers who have freshened up the space and the party has already started.

In-between jobs, high-level painting was done by local painter, Steve Jones. Knockout Removals shifted a lorry load of junk. Two hundred chairs were stored away. Rooms have been rearranged; the pavilion is being cleared; the plumbing is working again. Hours and hours of people invested in CH64, donating their time generously.

Neston Civic Hall is looking fantastic and is already hosting regular and special events. The space is available to hire, and is home once again to popular, regular film nights ‘Neston Flicks'.

Paula Prytherch, Operations Coordinator, at Neston Community Youth Centre (NCYC), which runs the Civic Hall on Hinderton Road, told us: "I'm really enjoying being part of the NCYC team and I'm quite excited to be a part of its future.

"Since taking on the role of Operations Coordinator at the Civic Hall, I have been impressed by the kindness and hard-working mentality of the volunteers that have stepped up to help with the maintenance of the Civic Hall. There has been 100's of hours over the past 4 months dedicated to repairing and decorating the building. From plumbing, to tiling, there have been so many skills shared from our volunteer working group.

"This hard work has now given us a new lease of life and fresh surroundings for our community & users."

Rachael Fury, CEO at NCYC, said: "I echo what Paula has said, we have been overwhelmed by the support from our community. It has been fantastic to see so many users return to use the hall and we have welcomed lots of new activities and groups over the last few months.

"The volunteer team have been working tirelessly to improve the internal appearance of the hall and we are all keeping our fingers crossed for a successful outcome for our application to the Community Ownership Fund which would enable us to fund the vital repairs needed to keep Neston Civic Hall operational."

