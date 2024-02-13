  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Hundreds of Hours Volunteered and Dedicated to Bringing Neston Civic Hall Back to Life

Published: 13th February 2024 21:32

The community hall has been packed with helpers who have freshened up the space and the party has already started.

In-between jobs, high-level painting was done by local painter, Steve Jones. Knockout Removals shifted a lorry load of junk. Two hundred chairs were stored away. Rooms have been rearranged; the pavilion is being cleared; the plumbing is working again. Hours and hours of people invested in CH64, donating their time generously.

Hundreds of Hours Volunteered and Dedicated to Bringing Neston Civic Hall Back to Life

Neston Civic Hall is looking fantastic and is already hosting regular and special events. The space is available to hire, and is home once again to popular, regular film nights ‘Neston Flicks'.

Paula Prytherch, Operations Coordinator, at Neston Community Youth Centre (NCYC), which runs the Civic Hall on Hinderton Road, told us: "I'm really enjoying being part of the NCYC team and I'm quite excited to be a part of its future.

"Since taking on the role of Operations Coordinator at the Civic Hall, I have been impressed by the kindness and hard-working mentality of the volunteers that have stepped up to help with the maintenance of the Civic Hall. There has been 100's of hours over the past 4 months dedicated to repairing and decorating the building. From plumbing, to tiling, there have been so many skills shared from our volunteer working group.

"This hard work has now given us a new lease of life and fresh surroundings for our community & users."

Hundreds of Hours Volunteered and Dedicated to Bringing Neston Civic Hall Back to Life

Rachael Fury, CEO at NCYC, said: "I echo what Paula has said, we have been overwhelmed by the support from our community. It has been fantastic to see so many users return to use the hall and we have welcomed lots of new activities and groups over the last few months.

"The volunteer team have been working tirelessly to improve the internal appearance of the hall and we are all keeping our fingers crossed for a successful outcome for our application to the Community Ownership Fund which would enable us to fund the vital repairs needed to keep Neston Civic Hall operational."

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Archive | Have Your Say | Local Services | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies