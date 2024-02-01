  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
Escape
Elephant Collective
Kri Kri Greek Taverna
What's Happening at Neston Recreation Centre Over the Half-term Holiday

Published: 15th February 2024 22:47

Brio's Holiday Fun leaflet covering activities over the February half-term, is out now.

Harry Roberts, Duty Manager at Brio Leisure Neston Recreation Centre on Raby Park Road, has been in touch to share the leaflet, which includes detail of activities for kids happening at the centre over the half-term school holidays.

What's Happening at Neston Recreation Centre Over the Half-term Holiday

Click on the image above to see a PDF version of the leaflet, including handy QR code, hosted on the brioleisure.org website.

Between Monday 19 and Sunday 25 February there will be holiday fun sports camps, extra fun & floats timetabled, plus wet &wild sessions, and an Under the Sea-themed roller disco.

There will also be a Cheer/Dance Camp and Baga (8/7/6) Gymnastics Course, which will allow you to join te Saturday morning, term-based gymnastics clubs if you wishto progress.

 


 

 

 

 

