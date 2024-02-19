The Friends of Hadlow Road Station Provide their First 2024 Update

Author: Information provided by Hilary Booth Published: 19th February 2024 21:22

Here is the first update in 2024, from the volunteer community group.

Group Secreatry for the Friends of Hadlow Road Station, Hilary Booth, provides an update on recent activity.

Maintenance

A rotten kissing gate post has been replaced, and will be painted along with the remainder of the fence by the level crossing gates, when the weather permits.

The maroon timber on the signal box steps, and the window sills, together with the repair of the rotten wood on the handrail, will also be repainted when the weather permits

Gardening

The February garden day weather was really heavy rain, and yet volunteers still came to help. Many thanks must go to these volunteers. It was impossible to garden as the rain did not stop, so they had to end up inside a dry waiting room where they enjoyed a cup of coffee and a biscuit, together with a good chat. Other volunteers are going to go down and do some weeding during the month, when the weather is good. What a super group of people!

The 2024 'In Your Neighbourhood' application has been submitted, and an assessment of Hadlow Road Station will be done by the judges in the summer.

Hilary, says: "We are really hopeful to get our 3rd "Outstanding Award" so will have to continue to improve the gardens even more. Our thanks go to Ian and Glynis who lead our garden group."



The next gardening dates will happen, from 10 am to 12 noon, on Wednesday 6 March, and Tuesday 2 April. You will be made welcome if you wish to join them, and will have a coffee and biscuits for your efforts (break at 11 am).

Pop-up Café

The first FHRS pop-up café of 2024 will be from 10 am to 1 pm on Sunday 25 February - a date for your dairy.

Then Sunday 10 March will be a Mothering Sunday special, and again on Sunday 24 March, from 10 am to 1 pm.



Hilary, continues: "How time flies. It is nearly 10 years since the cafe first started with the help of many hard working volunteers.

"Two of those great volunteers are Jenny and Ben, who have decided to take a step back. (However they will still be there to help if they are needed.) We cannot thank them enough for all their effort,

reliability, hard work, and support over the years. Well done to you both. You are ‘Simply the Best'!

"John Wo and Barry V, between them will take over orders from our customers, and the necessary financial reconciliation that goes with it, for most of the Café Sundays in 2024.

"New volunteers for the FHRS pop-up café would be very welcome. If you are interested in helping, once every couple of months, then please do let us know.

"We look forward to seeing you all again on having a good community get together with friends

and neighbours. Let's hope for a good Spring and Summer."

