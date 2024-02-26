Neston District Churches Together Give Details of Lent Study Groups
|Published: 26th February 2024 21:08
Neston & District Churches Together would like to let you know of some of the Lent study sessions that are happening in your local churches.
We have information about the following groups and all are welcome to attend any of them:
- Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church community hall, Room 4 - Mondays 10.30 am to 11.30 am - Talking Faith
- St Mary's & St Helen's Church, Neston - Tuesdays 10.30 am to 11.30 am upstairs in the Blue Bicycle café
- St Winefride's, Neston - Stations of The Cross - every Wednesday at 7 pm and Friday after 9.30 pm mass
- Christ Church Willaston - Three themed talks during Lent - Monday 4, 11, 18 March at 7.30 pm
- Little Neston Methodist Church - Thursdays 2.30 pm - The Love Letter: a study of John's first letter
Credit: Dave Mort Photography. St Mary & St Helen Parish Church, Neston.
Comments
