5 Mar 2024 - Ness Neighbours Coffee Morning

Published: 29th February 2024 21:28

Ness Neighbours invite you to a community Coffee Morning, with special guest Helen Neal, from Neston Library.

2 May 2023 - Ness Neighbours' Coronation Coffee Morning

Tuesday 5 March 2024

Ness Neighbours invite you to their Coffee Morning in Ness Village Hall, 10 am to 12 noon on Tuesday, 5 March.

Mike Cross, organiser with Ness Neighbours, tells us: "Ness Neighbours coffee morning on Tuesday 5th March will welcome a guest, Helen Neal, from Cheshire Library Services. Helen will briefly explain how the Library helps those who have difficulty in accessing it by delivering a selection of books to home addresses every four weeks, replacing the books on their next visit.

"Helen will also explain the other services that Cheshire libraries offer and then talk informally to individual groups at their tables.

"So, remember: for only £3.00 you can enjoy freshly made coffee and home-made cakes - along with good company - for only £3.00, 5th March between 10.00 and 12.00 at Ness Village Hall Neston Road CH64 4AT. Free parking.

"All welcome."

Ness Village Hall
Neston Road
Ness
Cheshire
CH64 4AT

 

 

 

 

