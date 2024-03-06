Work is Underway to Improve the Raby Park Road Junction with the A540

Published: 6th March 2024 20:46

Work to improve the junction of Raby Park Road with Chester High Road is finally underway.

Highways work at the road junction in Neston began from Monday 4 March 2024 and will continue in to week commencing Monday, 11 March.

During the first week, smaller trees and undergrowth is being removed within the wooded area alongside the site. Then the following week will see the removal of larger trees, which will involve some temporary traffic management.

Replacement trees will be planted, at a ratio of three trees for every one removed, at various local locations, to compensate for this loss. Chippings from the felled trees will also be recycled for use locally such as on play areas and local pathways.

The work will be carried out between the hours of 9:05am and 2:30pm. There will be road closures on Raby Park Road and Upper Raby Park Road during these off-peak hours, together with temporary traffic lights on the A540 Chester High Road.

These works have been co-ordinated with the upgrade of the traffic lights at the Hinderton Road junction. The current lights are at the end of their life span and in urgent need of replacement. These works are also planned to start on 4 March and will be ongoing for four weeks requiring a full road closure of Quarry Road and the remainder of the junction will be set under temporary three-way traffic lights.

Traffic will be monitored especially during times where Raby Park Road junction is also under temporary traffic signals. This upgrade of Hinderton Road junction is needed before the improvement works at Raby Park Road can begin.

Immediately following the tree removal works at A540 Raby Park Road junction, there will be setting out and fencing works, United Utilities diversion works are also aimed for early April.

The Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Councillor Karen Shore said: "The Council has worked closely with A54Zero, the group that has previously campaigned for safety measures at the junction to develop this scheme. It includes widening of the junction, the inclusion of traffic lights as well as crossings for pedestrians and cyclists.

"Future works through the summer will involve further utilities diversion works which will then enable the main construction programme of works to start later in the year.

"We will provide updates on our website as the scheme progresses."

