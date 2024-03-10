Simple Folk Spread Irish Luck, Charm and Folk Music in Neston

Published: 10th March 2024 20:35

Local group Simple Folk to host three St Patrick's Day acoustic music evenings.

Three gigs are happening locally over the weekend of our favourite Irish celebration: St Patrick's Day.

On our doorstep, there will be three opportunities to join in and sing along, and enjoy the atmosphere, on:

Thursday 14 March: The Harp - 6.30 pm - informal Early Doors Session

Friday 15 March: Neston Legion Lounge Bar - 7.30 pm - annual Paddy's Weekend Session, including Guests and a Charity Raffle

Sunday 17 March: The Brewer's Arms in Neston - 4 pm - Sunday Afternoon Paddy's Day Session

Simple Folk will be back at Burton Sports and Social Club for their monthly night of Folk, Blue & Beyond acoustic sounds, on Good Friday, 29 March.









