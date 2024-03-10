Simple Folk Spread Irish Luck, Charm and Folk Music in Neston
|Published: 10th March 2024 20:35
Local group Simple Folk to host three St Patrick's Day acoustic music evenings.
Three gigs are happening locally over the weekend of our favourite Irish celebration: St Patrick's Day.
On our doorstep, there will be three opportunities to join in and sing along, and enjoy the atmosphere, on:
- Thursday 14 March: The Harp - 6.30 pm - informal Early Doors Session
- Friday 15 March: Neston Legion Lounge Bar - 7.30 pm - annual Paddy's Weekend Session, including Guests and a Charity Raffle
- Sunday 17 March: The Brewer's Arms in Neston - 4 pm - Sunday Afternoon Paddy's Day Session
Simple Folk will be back at Burton Sports and Social Club for their monthly night of Folk, Blue & Beyond acoustic sounds, on Good Friday, 29 March.
Comments
