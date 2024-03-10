  • Bookmark this page

Simple Folk Spread Irish Luck, Charm and Folk Music in Neston

Published: 10th March 2024 20:35

Local group Simple Folk to host three St Patrick's Day acoustic music evenings.

Three gigs are happening locally over the weekend of our favourite Irish celebration: St Patrick's Day.

Simple Folk Spread Irish Luck, Charm and Folk Music in Neston

On our doorstep, there will be three opportunities to join in and sing along, and enjoy the atmosphere, on: 

  • Thursday 14 March: The Harp - 6.30 pm - informal Early Doors Session
  • Friday 15 March: Neston Legion Lounge Bar - 7.30 pm - annual Paddy's Weekend Session, including Guests and a Charity Raffle
  • Sunday 17 March: The Brewer's Arms in Neston -  4 pm - Sunday Afternoon Paddy's Day Session
Simple Folk Spread Irish Luck, Charm and Folk Music in Neston

 

Simple Folk will be back at Burton Sports and Social Club for their monthly night of Folk, Blue & Beyond acoustic sounds, on Good Friday, 29 March.


 
 

 
 
