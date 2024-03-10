Neston Nomads Legends Return to Raise Funds for the Local Club

Published: 10th March 2024 20:50

On Sunday 24 March, at 2 pm kick-off, Neston Nomads Legends will see the return of several favourite players for a charity match.

Players from over the years, such as Sharpes, Cooke, Cross, Foulkes, Griffiths, and Dunbar, will take to the pitch against some of the best players from Wrexham FC's history.

Andy Griffiths, representing the Neston Nomads grassroots football club, tells us: "We are going to need all the support we can get to cheer us on".

This charity game will raise money for Neston Nomads' new Mini Goals, and various Nomads teams' training sessions.

The event information can be found on Facebook. The match will take place on the 3G pitch at Neston High School, at 2 pm on Sunday, 24 March. Save the date!

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.