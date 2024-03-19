  • Bookmark this page

The Hadlow Road Station Volunteer Team Talks Gardening, Donations and Pop-up Café Dates

Published: 19th March 2024 23:13

Here is an update from the Friends of Hadlow Road Station.

Hilary Booth, Treasurer of the Friends group, has written up the activities happening at the historic site, and provided upcoming dates for their popular Pop-up Café events, held on the platform.

Visitors to the popular platform café, on Mother's Day.Visitors to the popular platform café, on Mother's Day.

Gardening

Hilary, said: "Many thanks go to all volunteers who turned up for the March garden day. It was very cold, but at least it was dry. They did weeding, cutting back, sweeping the platform, and digging ready for the planting. Also thanks go to Glynis who kindly provided tea, coffee, and chocolate biscuits for the mid-morning break in the waiting room, where it was a FEW degrees warmer than outside."

The next gardening dates for your calendar, are: Tuesday, 2 April and Wednesday, 1 May, between 10 am to 12 noon. All are welcome to go along and join in gardening. 

Donation

Hilary, said: "Many thanks go to Simon W for donating a large trunk that had been used by his grandmother Norah Clayton from Hadlow Wood c. 1905 - 1967. This is now on display in the Ticket Office. The trunk has been exceptionally well maintained and you will see the original Hadlow Wood label on it."

General Update

Hilary, told us: "FRHS met representatives from the Council to discuss the proposed improvements to the Wirral Way between Hooton and Willaston, but also including improvements to Hadlow Road Station .The Council took on board our suggestions, and we believe that these will be included in the improvement works now being planned and costed."

Members of the FHRS volunteer team pictured inside the station's ticket office..Members of the FHRS volunteer team pictured inside the station's ticket office.

Pop-up Café

Hilary, says: "Entertainment has been arranged for some of our cafe mornings, the first one being Sunday, 28 April, with 'Simple Folk' A couple of new volunteers are now helping on pop-up café days, for which we are very grateful. If you think that you could help as a volunteer, then please let us know."

The café on 9 February was very wet and cold, but was still popular with visitors. Hilary, says: "Thank you to everyone. Come on Spring."

The next café dates, held between 10 am to 1 pm, are:

  • 24 March
  • 14 April
  • 12 May

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

