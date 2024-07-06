  • Bookmark this page

Neston Village Fair Will Returm with Help from the Community

Author: Keith Williams Published: 1st April 2024 14:03

The Neston Village Fair Committee are pleased to announce that there will be a Village Fair this year on Saturday 6th July 2024.

It will be held as usual on Comrade's Field, behind the Neston Centre, next to the Parish Church.

We are well on with the planning and will have the usual full afternoon of entertainment, attractions and stalls. We will be announcing more details of the event nearer the day.

So put the date in your diaries and we will be pleased to welcome you at the Fair.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography. Link opens Twitter.Credit: Bernard Rose Photography. Link opens Twitter.

Any help to put up the marquees on the Friday evening before the Fair and take them down again after the Fair would be appreciated, so if you think you could help, or perhaps help during the afternoon to man one of the attractions, please contact the Village Fair Committee by email nestonvillagefair@outlook.com.

Take a look back at the fun-filled Neston Village Fair 2023.

 

 

 

 

