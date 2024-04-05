  • Bookmark this page

Have Your Say on the Future of Neston Civic Hall as Vital Repairs Go Under-funded

Published: 5th April 2024 16:34

Despite two applications for funding, custodian Neston Community Youth Centre has not secured the community hall's future.

In an update published to their website, NCYC, said: "As you may be aware, NCYC applied to the Community Ownership Fund to fund vital roof and heating repairs at Neston Civic Hall. Unfortunately, despite 2 applications, we have not been successful.

"We want to reassure the community that, whilst this is a disappointing outcome, we are working hard to find a way to ensure that NCYC can continue to operate Neston Civic Hall. We are currently subsidising the running costs of the building as the income is not sufficient to meet the cost of operation and we are using the funds raised through our Crowdfund campaign to fund essential maintenance and repair tasks.

"We want to make sure that we are transparent about the difficulties we face in keeping this much-loved community asset operational and we need to know what you think about the future of NCYC's involvement in the running of Neston Civic Hall. Therefore, we would like to invite you to an open meeting at Neston Civic Hall on Thursday 18th April at 5pm. We will update you on the current situation and ask you for your comments and thoughts.

"If you have been into the Civic recently, you will have seen the work already carried out by our wonderful group of volunteers. With a lick of paint, the Civic is looking fresher and more presentable. The group are continuing to work on smaller repair jobs to ensure the Civic Hall is a welcoming place that meets the needs of its users. This shows what a community like ours can achieve when we work together.

"We hope to see you there! Thank you for your ongoing support."

Have Your Say on the Future of Neston Civic Hall as Vital Repairs Go Under-funded

Concerned resident, Ian Norris, referred us to the above, concerning news, and he expressed: "I think that we should rally as many locals as possible to the open meeting planned at the Civic for 5.0pm Thursday 18 April; this is an important, historic, building in the town which - if significant funding cannot be obtained for re-roofing and repairs to the electrical and heating systems - could well be closed..."

If you can make it, we would love to see you at Neston Civic Hall on Hinderton Road, for the open meeting being held from 5 pm, on Thursday 18 April.

 

 

 

 

 

