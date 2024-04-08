Work Zone Drop-in Sessions Happening in Neston

Published: 8th April 2024 20:01

Sessions support the CH64 community in pursuing additional qualifications, training, and employment.

If you're looking for advice, further adult training courses, or employment support, the skills and employment drop-in sessions, at Neston Community Youth Centre, may help.

The Work Zone will be at NCYC, from 9.30 am, on the following Tuesdays: 16 April; 7 May; 28 May; and 18 June 2024.

