The Neston Earth Group is Excited to Host the 2024 Neston Earth Festival

Published: 8th April 2024 20:11

The festival returns and the volunteer group would like to know what areas of sustainability you would like to prioritise.

On Sunday 21 April 2024, between 12 pm to 4 pm, the Neston Earth Festival will be back at Neston Community Youth Centre, on Burton Road.

Bubbles! At the 2023 Festival.

The Neston Earth Group is excited to host the 2024 Neston Earth Festival, following its success last year, offering ideas, inspiration, and ways for people to help the environment. Admission is free, and there will be various organisations with information, animals, activities, local and eco-friendly products for sale, a tree-trail, free samples and give-aways.

Please bring along your own cup for drinks or rent one of our reusable cups. Fill in our online survey and tell us what areas of sustainability the Neston Community would like to prioritise.

The stalls that will be taking part in the festival, are:

Amber Button

CND

Cheshire Wildlife Trust

Climate Change stall

End of the Avenue

Friends of Hampston's Well

Friends of Lees Lane Ponds

Friends of the Earth Chester

Heart N Soul Knots

Just Riding Along

Lonn Landis Ceramics

Lizzie's Real Nappies

Luna Tree (jewellery)

Merseyside Greenpeace

Ness Gardens

Neston Earth Group & Neston Community Energy

Neston Fairtrade Group

Neston Library

The Owl Man

Water Aid

Wirral and Cheshire Badger Group

Wirral Barn Owl Trust

Wirral Countryside Volunteers

Wirral Environmental Network: crafters

Wirral Environmental Network: info

Wirral Wildlife

With musical entertainment from Gabrielle Roberts, The 64 N,ukes, The Marsh'uns, Two Penny Piece, and Simple Folk, enjoy the festival atmoisphere between 12 pm and 4 pm.

Robert Thrift, on behalf of Neston Earth Group, told us: "Visitors are free to bring their own picnics to enjoy in the plastic-free picnic area within NCYC's beautiful wildlife garden. No time to pack a picnic? There'll be local food producers on hand: Dough Bros Pizza, Falafel Co, Willow Vegan Food, Ceecee's Desserts and Fellici's will have their wonderful ice cream.

"There'll also be live music to keep you entertained throughout the event, workshops, face-painting and much more.

"As the NCYC car park will be bursting with stalls, parking will be available on the car park off Station Road and in the town centre car parks, but we're hoping visitors will be taking the initiative to reduce their carbon footprint and walk or cycle to the event.

"Keep abreast of updates and news about the event on Facebook and tell your friends! Find us at www.facebook.com/nestonearthgroup or call NCYC on 0151 336 7805 to find out more."

The Neston Earth Festival will take place on Sunday 21 April, at Neston Community Youth Centre, on Burton Road, Neston CH64 9RE.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.