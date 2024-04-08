  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"
Kri Kri Greek Taverna
"Wonderful service and friendly staff."

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

The Neston Earth Group is Excited to Host the 2024 Neston Earth Festival

Published: 8th April 2024 20:11

The festival returns and the volunteer group would like to know what areas of sustainability you would like to prioritise. 

On Sunday 21 April 2024, between 12 pm to 4 pm, the Neston Earth Festival will be back at Neston Community Youth Centre, on Burton Road.

Bubbles! At the 2023 Festival.Bubbles! At the 2023 Festival.

The Neston Earth Group is excited to host the 2024 Neston Earth Festival, following its success last year, offering ideas, inspiration, and ways for people to help the environment. Admission is free, and there will be various organisations with information, animals, activities, local and eco-friendly products for sale, a tree-trail, free samples and give-aways.

Please bring along your own cup for drinks or rent one of our reusable cups. Fill in our online survey and tell us what areas of sustainability the Neston Community would like to prioritise.

Neston Earth Festival 2023

The stalls that will be taking part in the festival, are:

  • Amber Button
  • CND
  • Cheshire Wildlife Trust
  • Climate Change stall
  • End of the Avenue
  • Friends of Hampston's Well
  • Friends of Lees Lane Ponds
  • Friends of the Earth Chester
  • Heart N Soul Knots
  • Just Riding Along
  • Lonn Landis Ceramics
  • Lizzie's Real Nappies
  • Luna Tree (jewellery)
  • Merseyside Greenpeace
  • Ness Gardens
  • Neston Earth Group & Neston Community Energy
  • Neston Fairtrade Group
  • Neston Library
  • The Owl Man
  • Water Aid
  • Wirral and Cheshire Badger Group
  • Wirral Barn Owl Trust
  • Wirral Countryside Volunteers
  • Wirral Environmental Network: crafters
  • Wirral Environmental Network: info
  • Wirral Wildlife

With musical entertainment from Gabrielle Roberts, The 64 N,ukes, The Marsh'uns, Two Penny Piece, and Simple Folk, enjoy the festival atmoisphere between 12 pm and 4 pm.

Robert Thrift, on behalf of Neston Earth Group, told us: "Visitors are free to bring their own picnics to enjoy in the plastic-free picnic area within NCYC's beautiful wildlife garden. No time to pack a picnic? There'll be local food producers on hand: Dough Bros Pizza, Falafel Co, Willow Vegan Food, Ceecee's Desserts and Fellici's will have their wonderful ice cream.

"There'll also be live music to keep you entertained throughout the event, workshops, face-painting and much more.

"As the NCYC car park will be bursting with stalls, parking will be available on the car park off Station Road and in the town centre car parks, but we're hoping visitors will be taking the initiative to reduce their carbon footprint and walk or cycle to the event.

"Keep abreast of updates and news about the event on Facebook and tell your friends! Find us at www.facebook.com/nestonearthgroup or call NCYC on 0151 336 7805 to find out more."

The Neston Earth Group is Excited to Host the 2024 Neston Earth Festival

The Neston Earth Festival will take place on Sunday 21 April, at Neston Community Youth Centre, on Burton Road, Neston CH64 9RE.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Archive | Have Your Say | Local Services | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies