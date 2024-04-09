Parking Warning for Saturday Evening Neston Music Festival-goers
|Published: 9th April 2024 19:44
Those attending the opening concert of the Neston Music Festival on Saturday evening are advised that there may be parking restrictions due to the water-logged state of the grass.
Concert goers are advised to arrive early and if unable to park in the church grounds to drop passengers off and park outside the library.
Flint Male Voice Choir pictured ahead of the 2023 festival.
See here for a guide to Neston Fusic Festival
