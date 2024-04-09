  • Bookmark this page

Dates for Your Diary: Friends of Hadlow Road Station Pop-up Café in 2024

Published: 9th April 2024 21:22

The FHRS advise the 2024 café dates planned for various Sundays throughout the year.

The FHRS pop-up café is a community venture located on the telephone kiosk side of the main platform at the historic train station, in Willaston.

All funds raised by FHRS are used for maintenance, repairs and improvements to Hadlow Road Station for the benefit of our wonderful community. All improvement works are undertaken by our fabulous FHRS volunteers.

The special Mother's Day café in 2023.The special Mother's Day café in 2023.

The pop-up café is open on Sundays from 10 am to 1 pm, on the following dates:

  • 14 April and 28 April - musical entertainment from Simple Folk
  • 12 May - Simon Le Barber
  • 26 May - Wirral Chamber Music Festival Players
  • 14 July and 28 July - Western Approaches
  • 11 August and 25 August
  • 15 September and 29 September - Mersey Morris on one of these dates
  • 13 October and 27 October
  • 10 November and 24 November

There is no pop-up café in December as we operate Santa's Grotto.

Your FHRS Catering Team,
Carole, Lyn, Chris He & Chris Ha

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station

 

 

 

 

 

 

