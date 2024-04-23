Experience Wine Tasting Matched to a Special Menu Curated by The Blue Bicycle

Published: 23rd April 2024 22:09

Following sold-out events in 2023, The Blue Bicycle is bringing back new opportunities to spark your palate.

Summer Wine & Food Events return to The Blue Bicycle, hosted in partnership with Taste Together.

On four dates throughout the year, take the opportunity to gather your favourite people and book your tickets today on the tastetogether.co.uk website.

Organisers, say: "Don't miss out, tickets are limited and often sell out! We look forward to seeing you and your guests there!"

Each event follows a different theme, runs from 7 pm to 10 pm, and tickets cost £42.50 each:

Saturday, 15 June - Home is Where the Heart is

Saturday, 20 July - Sweet Child of Wine

Friday, 1 November - They Dazzle, They Pop, They Smoke, You Drink them in... Wine that is!

Friday, 13 December - The Gift of Wine, that Keeps on Giving!

BOOK TODAY







Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

t: 0151 336 3970

e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

thebluebicycle.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.