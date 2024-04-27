  • Bookmark this page

Neston Library Marks Mental Health Awareness Week and Local & Community History Month

Published: 27th April 2024 12:49

Two special events are coming up at the library, on Parkgate Road. 

Neston Wellbeing Singalong

Wednesday 15 May, 10.30am: Neston Wellbeing Singalong

Helen Neal, Rural Locality Librarian, tells us: "Join Neston Library and our local Twopenny Piece duo, for a good old singalong. Whether it's singing for the brain for Dementia Action Week or uplifting music for Mental Health Awareness Week, everyone is welcome.

"We'd love to see carers and those living with dementia, in particular, as we'll have our memory boxes and lots of old photos, to reminisce over.

"And, of course, there will be cake, a cuppa and lots of laughter - so just drop in."

An Evening with Bernie Hollywood

Thursday 16 May, 6.30pm: An Evening with Bernie Hollywood

Helen, continues: "Come and be inspired by local legend, Bernie Hollywood OBE and learn how giving can have a real impact on others. Find out how Bernie maintained his resilience and mental wellbeing whilst rowing solo across the Atlantic, as well as being uplifted by some of his amazing life stories and adventures. This inspirational talk is open to all and is not to be missed.

"Part of Mental Health Awareness Week and Local & Community History Month. This event is free, but we would love it if you would donate to a mental health charity instead. Please book so we can accommodate numbers - An evening with Bernie Hollywood at Neston Library event tickets from TicketSource

"A bar and refreshments will be available. Doors open at 6pm."

***********************************************************************************************************

Helen, concludes: "We've got a Murder Mystery coming up at the start of June as well as Great Big Green Week and a Henna Art workshop - more to follow, so just check out our Library events page for details."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

