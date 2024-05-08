Sustainable Building in Neston is on Neston Civic Society's Radar

Author: Rob Ward Published: 8th May 2024 23:00

The society summarises recent activities and sustainable living in our market town.

Neston resident and longstanding member of the Neston Civic Society, Rob Ward, provides an update on the society's recent activities and upcoming events of interest to any local resident who is keen to conserve the history of the CH64 area:

On 16th May Adam Mitchell will talk to Neston Civic Society about Sustainable Building in Neston. The talk is at 7.30 p.m. in the URC Community Hall, Moorside Lane NESTON CH64 6UZ. Visitors are welcome. Free tea coffee and biscuits will be served.

Adam, of AP Mitchell Building Services Ltd, and Elephant Collective coffee shops, bars and coffee roasters, will give an illustrated talk about buildings in Neston, with an emphasis on their sustainability. With today's awareness of climate change, the carbon footprint of our buildings concerns all of us. The sub-title is there is no Planet B

Adam and Emma established the first Elephant coffee shop in Neston, which led to café culture taking off in the town. Recently they moved to the former Evans Shoe Shop. The Elephant Collective set up the coffee roastery in the former newsagents at The Cross. A.P. Mitchell have offices in the former Barclays Bank.

Adam's talk to the Society a few years ago was extremely popular, and we look forward to another interesting talk from a Neston entrepreneur.

The attached photograph shows the new Elephant in the former Evans Shoe Shop.

On March 21st, Gavin Hunter talked about Hospitals in Wirral. His talk included the isolation hospital that was on the banks of the Mersey, for sailors with suspected infections, the original St Catherine's hospital, Tranmere, and the Little Neston Cottage Hospital.

The Society are planning to have old copies of the newsletter, which date back to 1981, bound, and kept in Neston Library for reference. The present set of loose documents was incomplete, and missing copies have now been replaced.

The committee has produced a leaflet to raise awareness of Neston Civic Society, encourage new members, and point people to the website https://nestoncivicsociety.uk/. Paul Appleton gave expert help with the layout.

Funds from the Ruby Holloway Bequest are being used to help Neston Flower Society celebrate 65 years, and to help improve Neston Civic Hall.

At the April committee meeting, plans for a convenience store in the car park of the Royal Oak, Little Neston, were discussed. The committee will ask CWaC whether, if they approve the application, they can impose conditions, such as ensuring that the Royal Oak stays in business, traffic can be managed, the bus shelter remains, and the appearance of The Green is protected.

