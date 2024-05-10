  • Bookmark this page

Dr Peter Enevoldson Provides an Updated Mosquito Forecast

Published: 10th May 2024 20:45

10.05.24: Update from Dr Peter Enevoldson

The breeding pools on the marshes are drying up quite rapidly. There are still some which are wet and contain lots of pupae and advanced larvae. It will be a close run thing as to whether they have time to emerge as adults before they perish when the pool dries up completely. If the recent hot and dry weather holds, I suspect most will lose that race.

Once the breeding pools are dry, it takes sustained heavy rain to fill them (as occurred last June), since there will not be a spring high tide till the end of the summer.

The traps around Parkgate and Little Neston have caught low-moderate numbers of adults this week. Most are Aedes detritus from the marshes but again many are Anopheles claviger, a species which breeds in freshwater and only to a limited extent on the marshes. Contrary to popular opinion, the recent weather does not particularly suit adult mosquitoes which tend to desiccate quite rapidly in hot dry weather. Consistent with this, many of the specimens caught in the traps are already dead by time of collection after only 2 days or less in the trap.

Overall let's hope the weather holds and I anticipate the mosquito biting nuisance will remain quite low.

