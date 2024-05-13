Events and Successes Wrap Up a Year of Civic Duty

Published: 13th May 2024 20:54

Find the full annual report for Neston Town Council covering the tax year to April 2024.

Neston Town Council published their annual report earlier in May, which includes a statement from Town Councillor Steve Wastell, Mayor of Neston 2023-2024.

Cllr Wastell's summary of a year of activity and action, provides an overview of the town mayor's duties, serving the Neston community and showcasing our market town across Cheshire. Town Councillors and volunteers litter picking in the town centre.

Following the Mayor's Civic calendar, the annual report sets out how the town council have supported the community, detailing the grants and donations programme that enabled events such as the creation of a dipping pond by the Friends of Park Fields, and the Christmas lights switch-on 2023, delivered by Hip & Harmony Community Interest Company.

During the financial year 2023/24, Neston Town Council provided grants and donations totalling £29,571.19 to support the work of local community organisations.

Neston Town Mayor Steve Wastell pictured with the High Sheriff of Chester.

The council has worked with the community, bringing more people and therefore more revenue, through the doors of Neston Town Hall. The council team also works to maintain Neston Town Square and keep the popular Friday Market packed with traders and attracting residents and visitors in to the town centre.

Regarding Parkgate Marshes and Mosquito Monitoring, the report explains: "Whilst the Town Council does not have responsibility for the marshes, councillors do appreciate the impact mosquitoes have on residents and therefore commit funds each year to carry out strategic digging and excavation of pools and ditches as part of an open marsh water management strategy (the practice of controlling the mosquito population in salt marshes by creating an appropriate habitat for mosquito predators)...

The report, continues: "Unfortunately, it is never going to be possible to eradicate the mosquito impact but we work hard to try to control numbers. That said, there are a variety of factors that impact on mosquito levels and these can differ each year..."

Images and links in this article point to a PDF version of the report. The report and further details regarding Neston Town Council, can be found on their website: neston.org.uk.

