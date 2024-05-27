Neston Slimmers Support Each Other to Achieve Weigh Loss and Health Improvement Goals

Author: Jayne Williams Published: 27th May 2024 22:04

Jayne Williams has successfully supported many Neston Slimmers over several years.

The groups that Jayne runs on a Wednesday, at the Scout Hut on Burton Road in Neston, are always popular. Slimmers supporting slimmers on a shared mission to get healthier and lose some pounds in the process.

Here, Jayne tells us in her own words, about some inspiring pairs, who have received deserved recognition for their efforts:

In a brand new Slimming World competition, eight members of Jayne Williams's Slimming World Group at Dee Scout Centre in Neston, have recently been voted as 2024 ‘Two Together' Winners, by the Group Members.

The competition is to recognise those members who attend their Group together and who have encouraged and supported each other to achieve their weight loss and health improvement goals.

The winning members are:

Barry Thomas & Barbara Brown, brother and sister in law, 9.30am Group

Alison Taylor & Trish Pegg, friends who met in the Group, 11am Group.

Carolyn & Jenny Long, mother and daughter, 5.30pm Group.

Sandra Holmes & Kathryn Clarke, long term friends, 7pm Group.

Between them these members have lost an amazing 26 stones 1.5lbs in total, which is the equivalent weight of a Welsh pony!!!! What an incredible achievement!

Barbara joined the Neston Slimming World Group in June 2021. She lost 3st 3lbs to reach her target weight. Her incentive was that she wanted to lose weight before her trip to New Orleans to see her son who lives there. His first words to her, when he met her off the plane were "Mum, you look amazing!" which made Barbara feel like a million dollars. She was also so pleased to be able to go to her milestone birthday party wearing a gorgeous outfit and she danced the night away, due to her weight loss. Barbara's favourite Slimming World recipe is spicy patatas bravas.

Barry was encouraged to join the Group in December 2021 by Barbara, his sister in law, as he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, wasn't feeling great and his health was at high risk. He went along to join with Barbara and he's never looked back, having lost 2st 7lbs and he has achieved massive health benefits. In fact, he no longer has diabetes and doesn't have to take any medication for it. His diabetic nurse is delighted with the improvements he has made to his health. He now loves a big chicken or ham salad, which he wouldn't have eaten before joining our Group.

Trish Pegg joined Slimming World in 2017 and lost over 4st to reach her Target weight. She had gained weight due to cancer treatment and she had heart problems due to the treatment, so she wanted to improve her health, which she has most definitely done. Since shedding 4st plus, Trish now feels great and is a regular attendee at aqua aerobics and enjoys long walks with her walking group. She makes wonderful recipes with butternut squash, so we call her our Butternut Squash Queen!

Alison felt uncomfortable and unhappy with her size, so she joined the Group in 2019 after seeing the Slimming World banner outside the Group venue. Alison and Trish soon became firm friends and have supported each other throughout their weight loss journey. Alison went on to lose 4st 1.5lbs and as a result, she had embraced exercise and loves going to zumba and aqua aerobics weekly with Trish and she has encouraged other members of the Group to go with her too. She's our Zumba & Aqua Aerobics Queen!

Teacher Carolyn Long & her daughter Jenny are mother and daughter, who joined together, so that they could support each other. They have lost 3st 11lbs and 3st 7lbs respectively. They help and encourage each other to keep going with their weight loss, by planning, cooking and sharing delicious, healthy meals. They love the fact that they can go out, socialise, have weekends away and holidays and still lose weight too, whilst following our Food Optimising Plan. Carolyn was so pleased to have lost almost 4st for her luxury cruise holiday, which she is currently on.

Sandra & Kathryn are long term friends who met a long time ago, at ante natal classes. They both joined at the same time on 30th August 2023. Kathryn reached her Target weight, with a 2st weight loss on 17th January this year, in just 21 weeks.

Sandra has lost just over 3st in seven months. Kathryn joined because she wanted to lose her ‘spare tyre' and to improve her health and fit into the lovely clothes that she had in her wardrobe, that were too small. She also said that ‘As a woman of a certain age, I thought it would be difficult to lose the weight, but I found it much easier and more enjoyable than I thought I would!' Sandra joined with her friend, so that they could support each other.

Both friends work full time and have families to care for. They love to make delicious healthy Slimming World Indian banquets, which they enjoy at each other's houses, together with family and friends.

All of these members have embraced Food Optimising, Slimming World's hunger busting, no calorie counting eating plan, Slimming World's unique activity programme, Body Magic and enjoy Image Therapy Group Support each week, to change their mindset and behaviour around food and drink and develop their own strategies to overcome challenges. All enjoy a new healthy and enjoyable lifestyle, as a result.

Jayne..., commented: "I am incredibly proud of all of our Two Together Winners. They have all overcome their individual challenges to get to where they are today with their weight loss and health improvements and I feel priviledged to be able to support them, as members of my Group. We all love having them in our Group, as they are so inspiring."

If you would like information about joining Jayne's Neston Slimming World Group, please call Jayne on 07929 864 972.

