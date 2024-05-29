Your local Let's Talk Advice and Wellbeing Session is in Neston Library

Published: 29th May 2024 20:51

Visit the local, weekly service for advice and support.

Gemma Baxter, Live Well Coordinator with Cheshire West and Chester Council, explains how the service works and how to access support: "Let's Talk brings together various organisations including Cheshire West and Chester Council, the NHS, and community organisations.

"Your local Let's Talk is in Neston Library, where we offer advice to residents encountering health and wellbeing challenges. We encourage you to come along for a conversation if you are seeking face-to-face advice or support.

"At Let's Talk, we recognise that various challenges, from adult social care to housing and cost of living difficulties, can impact one's health and wellbeing. Drop in and have a conversation to explore available support/ opportunities that may be available."

Support that is available via the Let's Talk programme, includes:

Access to community activities

Advice on managing activities relating to daily living

Advice about equipment, aids and adaptations

Cost of living advice and support

Advice on how to access support and activities to reduce social isolation and loneliness

Carer support

The service is at Neston Library on Parkgate Road in Neston (CH64 6QE), every Tuesday between 1 pm to 2.30 pm.

