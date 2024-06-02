  • Bookmark this page

Members Can Enjoy Talks and Lectures Highlighting the Plants and Wildlife of Ness Botanic Gardens

Published: 2nd June 2024 15:54

Published: 2nd June 2024 15:54

Join lectures and talks at our local botanical haven highlighting the plants, wildlife, and related subjects of interest.

Members lectures will take place throughout summer 2024, in the lecture theatre at the gardens.

Booking is limited to members, plus one guest; double memberships can bring two guests. To book, please visit the liverpool.ac.uk website.

Members Can Enjoy Talks and Lectures Highlighting the Plants and Wildlife of Ness Botanic Gardens

An introduction to the plant collections of Ness Botanic Gardens with Nick Lightfoot.

Wednesday 26 June - 2 pm 

Nick Lightfoot, Curator, will deliver a talk on the historical development and theming of the collections in the gardens.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Burton: From estate to market gardens to garden centres with Ed Hilditch.

Sunday 7 July - 2 pm 

Ed, who leads guided local history walks around Burton, Neston, Little Neston and the site of the Neston mines, will talk about why Burton has so many gardens and cultivated green spaces.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

An Evening with Claire Lara.

Wednesday 10 July - 7 pm 

Claire Lara, 2010 Masterchef winner (and first female winner of the show), will give us a talk about her career, including cooking for the Queen and Prince Philip, as well as Raymond Blanc, being selected to present a dish to the public for the King's Coronation, her passion for engaging with and developing young chefs, as well as how she truly believes absolutely anybody can cook!

This event is open to all, but priority booking will initially be offered to members only.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Plant records and their uses in botanic gardens with Mike Roberts.

Wednesday 17 July - 7 pm 

Mike is the Plant Records Officer at Ness, and explains why it's so important to keep records, and how plant records can unlock both the history of the garden, and the potential of the living collections.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Great Smokey Mountains and a few other things with Ted Brabin.

Sunday 1 September - 2 pm 

Ted Brabin, Chair of the North-West England and North Wales branch of the RHS Rhododendron, Camellia and Magnolia group will be sharing his adventures down the Blue Ridge mountains into the Great Smokey Mountains in the USA, including an encounter with bears!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

