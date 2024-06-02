Celebrating 150 years of Christian Worship

Published: 2nd June 2024 21:24

Celebrating one-hundred and fifty years of Christian Worship on the site of Neston Methodist Church.

There has been welcome worship on the site of Neston Methodist Church, on Liverpool Road in Neston, since 1874.

Now in 2024, a weekend of celebration will mark the milestone one-hundred and fiftieth year.

Friday 7 June - Shoppers Service - 10.30 am to 11 am

Saturday 8 June - Coffee Morning, including a display of old photos - 10 am to 12 noon

Sunday 9 June - Anniversary Service, to include Holy Communion - 10.45 am to 11.45 am

All are welcome!

