The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Celebrating 150 years of Christian Worship

Published: 2nd June 2024 21:24

Celebrating one-hundred and fifty years of Christian Worship on the site of Neston Methodist Church.

There has been welcome worship on the site of Neston Methodist Church, on Liverpool Road in Neston, since 1874.

Celebrating 150 years of Christian Worship

Now in 2024, a weekend of celebration will mark the milestone one-hundred and fiftieth year.

Celebrating 150 years of Christian Worship

  • Friday 7 June - Shoppers Service - 10.30 am to 11 am
  • Saturday 8 June - Coffee Morning, including a display of old photos - 10 am to 12 noon
  • Sunday 9 June - Anniversary Service, to include Holy Communion - 10.45 am to 11.45 am

Celebrating 150 years of Christian Worship

All are welcome!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

