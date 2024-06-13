Exploring Parkgate Maritime History In Aid of RNLI

Published: 13th June 2024 20:45

A local poet has been raising money for the RNLI by compiling his poems in print.

Local resident Barrie Youde has compiled a sentimental collection of light verse poems all associated with the local area, entitled On Parade at Parkgate. Proceeds from sales will be donated in aid of the national charity Royal National Lifeboat Institution, a much-cherished asset on the Wirral peninsula, particularly.

Telling us about the book, Barrie said: "This collection is put together in appreciation of a most enjoyable life, much of which has been lived on The Parade at the ancient ferry-port of Parkgate.

"The first forty-five years of my life were lived in the Liverpool Pilot Service, where my father was a pilot before me.

"The men and women of the RNLI offer their lives from their lifeboat stations constantly, at sea and unpaid, for people they have never met. There is no more meritorious service, and this is why we want to raise as much money as possible."

A unique feature of the book is that the joint-publishers are comprised of a resident of Parkgate, a Master Mariner of County Donegal and a retired Editor of Lloyd's List. This trio in itself serves to identify - with some clarity - much of the maritime history of Parkgate, the former ferry-service to Ireland and the international shipping-trade, which Parkgate knew via the Merchant Navy of long ago.

Along with contributing photographs donated by residents and the Burton and Neston History Society, the sea-ferry port of Parkgate is fondly illustrated throughout the compilation.

Holding fundraising events at both Old Oaks Farm and The Red Lion pub, the book has raised just shy of £1,600 (at the time of writing) and is certainly set to be the latest pride of the area.

If you are interested in purchasing On Parade at Parkgate, copies are for sale at Nicholls' Ice-Cream Shop and The Parkgate Ice-Cream Shop on The Parade. Alternatively, please contact Barrie Youde at youdeco@btinternet.com.

Please visit the link to make a donation direct to the RNLI.

This article was contributed by Jo Evennett.

