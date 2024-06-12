  • Bookmark this page

Annual Wirral Endurance Horse Ride Returns this Weekend to the Wirral Way

Published: 12th June 2024 21:59

Riders will enjoy the delightful path on Saturday, 15 June. 

The Annual Wirral Endurance Horse Ride Returns this Weekend to the Wirral Way

Organisers have been in touch to forewarn local people about the increased number of horses and their riders, who will take to the Wirral Way for this annual Neston event.

Starting from Parkgate on Saturday, 15 June 2024, around fifty horse riders will be using the horse side of the Wirral way between Parkgate towards Thurstaston, and then between Parkgate and Hooton.

Riders will be taking on distances of between sixteen and sixty four kilometres, overseen by a team of vets, between approximately 9 am and 3 pm.

Organiser Tamzin Furtado, says: "If you're on the Wirral Way, or around Neston, just be aware of additional horsey traffic and be extra careful with dogs and toddlers!

"Riders will be respectful during any crossover with walk sections/road crossings - feel free to come and see them if you're interested! The ride starts and finishes at Park Fields, Parkgate".

 

 

 

 

 

 

