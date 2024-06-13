COMPETITION TIME Parkgate Sunset Sounds Music Festival

Published: 13th June 2024 19:19

Do you want to win a food and drink package worth one hundred pounds?

Be in with a chance to win a food and drink package to enjoy, if you are attending Parkgate Sunset Sounds Music Festival, at The Neston Club on Parkgate Road, on Friday, 5 July 2024.

Event planners at the Parkgate Clubhouse invite entries before Sunday, 30 June, to win a bottle of fizz, a bucket of beer, four shots and a Dough Bros pizza.

The social media campaign says that to be in with a chance of winning: you must follow The Neston Club page on Facebook or Instagram, tag who you would like to take with you in the comments on the competition post, and share the competition post to your story. The winner will be announced on 30 June.

There are just three weeks to go now until the event will fill Parkgate air with music.

Get your entry in today and good luck!

The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

