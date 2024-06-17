  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Opportunity to Engage with Local Candidates at Neston Election Hustings

Published: 17th June 2024 21:05

Come and meet the Parliamentary Candidates for Chester North and Neston. 

Parliamentary boundaries have changed to maintain equality of headcount among voters. As such, Neston has "lost" MP Justin Madders, who has served the community in the CH64 area, alongside constituents in Ellesmere Port.

Chester North and Neston is now a House of Commons constituency in the UK Parliament, encompassing Chester city centre, the Neston area, and the geographical area in between.

Helpfully, community organisation Neston and District Churches Together, with Neston Town Council, have arranged an election Hustings, to be held in Neston at the Royal British Legion, on Chester Road.

If you want to hear directly from our local candidates, or perhaps ask a direct question of your own, take the opportunity to meet all candidates who attend, on Wednesday, 19 June. Be there for 6.30 pm, to start from 7 pm.

Find out information about candidates, and also voting at voteforpolicies.org.uk.

 

 

 

 

 

