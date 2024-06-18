Neston Life App Users Notice Error - Now Resolved

Published: 18th June 2024 21:06

The News Feed feature on the app hasn't been pulling through the latest stories due to a technical hitch which is sorted now.

Users first highlighted the issue last week but everything is now in working order and news is linked live from tha app, once again.

Neston Life is available to download from app stores for free onto smartphone and tablets.

The app brings together the very best of Neston and the surrounding CH64 area, including Little Neston, Ness, Burton, Willaston and, of course, Cheshire's only coastal location, Parkgate.

Neston Life was developed by Carrie Spacey, previous Editor of local news website AboutMyArea/CH64, in partnership with EaziApps. Designed to connect local people, organisations, businesses, restaurants and services, it includes local news, what's on, and more in one handy app with dynamic content continually updated.

With well over 5,000 downloads, Neston Life could be the must-have app for anyone living and/or working in the CH64 area

Get Neston Life



Neston Life can be downloaded for free, from:

Get Connected



If you are in business, or involved in local events or community groups, please let us know if you'd like to be on Neston Life.

If you download the App and find your group listed, but would like to update the information held for it, please do get in touch. Please direct all enquiries to Kate Robson by email to neston@aboutmyarea.co.uk.

