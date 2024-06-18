Family Pay Tribute to "Larger than Life" Sparky

Published: 18th June 2024 21:23

The family of Steven Spark who died in a collision in Burton, has paid tribute to their "local legend".

Steven's family has paid tribute after he died following a fatal collision in Burton village. The collision occured around 3.20 pm, on Friday 14 June.

Following his death his family, has said: "The local community mourns the tragic death of a recognisable local legend Steven Spark.

"He was well known for riding different motorbikes and sidecars with his dog Duke in the sidecar. He would always nod and wave to locals when passing.

"He was a larger than life character who rode his bikes most days, going on the same journey passing through the same villages becoming familiar to all the local residents.

"He was well known amongst the biking community as well as the dog walking community.

"The amount of tributes to him have been overwhelming and he will be sadly missed by family, friends, neighbours and the countless others that knew him.

"The family would like to thank everyone who helped at the scene of the accident and to our amazing emergency services. They would also like to thank everyone for their kind words and tributes."

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to get in touch.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, or at cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML 1847222.

